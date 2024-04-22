Chorley all set for the play-offs - Magpies face Curzon Ashton on Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And their reward for such a fine campaign is a National League North play-off preliminary tie against Curzon Ashton on Wednesday evening at Victory Park.

The Magpies brought the curtain down on their normal season with a 3-1 win at Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

It was their 25th win of the campaign and they are now just three wins away from promotion.

Carlton Ubaezuonu heads Chorley into a 3-0 lead against Peterborough Sports (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Should Preece’s men get the better of Curzon, they will then face a play-off semi-final away at Brackley Town on Sunday.

While the Magpies remain focused on winning promotion, Preece took a moment to praise his players’ character following Saturday’s victory.

Twelve months earlier, Chorley had agonisingly missed out on a place in the top seven on the final day of the season.

But there was no such disappointment this year and Preece told ChorleyFCTV: “To come back like we have this season and for the lads to find that energy and desire to wipe last season from their minds and to get into this position is incredible.

"It shows incredible character, mental strength, determination. It’s probably one of the proudest achievements of my career.

"We don’t have any right to be in the play-offs. We have worked extremely hard and found a way.

"I am sure the fans will appreciate what we have done.

"We are now in the play-offs with a one in six chance of getting promoted.”

Curzon’s 0-0 draw at Bishop’s Stortford at the weekend was enough to see them secure seventh spot and the last remaining play-off position.

The Magpies did the league double over Curzon, although The Nash knocked Preece’s men out of the FA Cup 2-1 at Victory Park.

"It’s been an incredible effort by them to get in the play-offs and one of us is going to take a step further.