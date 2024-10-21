Chorley aim to bounce back against Darlington after defeat to Alfreton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Chorley boss Andy Preece felt his men failed to stamp their authority on Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Magpies were beaten by a late goal from Liam Waldcock, who made the most of one of the very few chances created in the game at North Street.

Preece described the match as ‘non-descript’ as the visitors failed to impose their game on the hosts who made it into a war of attrition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfreton’s Adam Lund boasts a huge throw-in which ensured the match was littered with interruptions

Chorley has to withstand a physical test from Alfreton Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"It was always going to be like that (when you play Alfreton),” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. “When you have such a great weapon with the long throw.

"If you can put a ball under the bar all the time then why are you not going to use that to put teams under pressure?

"So it is always going to be stop-start because they are lining up a long throw and getting settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always a physical battle and there’s nothing wrong with that.

"You have to try to stand up to that and then stamp your game as much as you can but we probably didn’t do that enough.

"But I have no complaints with it being stop-start because that’s the way it is.”

The loss was only Chorley’s second of the season so far and saw them slip from second in the National League North to third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have an opportunity to bounce back quickly when they welcome Darlington to Victory Park on Tuesday evening before a trip to Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

A couple of injuries have hit the Magpies’ hopes with key attackers Kole Hall and Jack Sampson on the treatment table.

"Having both of those two out at the same time is a sickener for us to be honest,” Preece added.

"It puts a lot of pressure on Mo (Momodou Touray) in a game like Saturday’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Losing those two has probably come at the worst possible time.

"But we fought and battled though and it showed we have the character to overcome the blow of losing those players.

"We will go again on Tuesday night.”

Tuesday night’s fixtures:NL North – Leamington v Southport, NWC Premier Division – Burscough v Chadderton, Charnock Richard v Bury.