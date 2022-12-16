Chorley ace Will Tomlinson believes Magpies can cause Trophy upset

Will Tomlinson in the thick of the action against Hereford (photo; Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies face what is arguably the toughest test in non-league football when they head to Notts County.

Luke Williams’ men top the National League – the division above Chorley – and look favourites to return to the Football League – where they were founder members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed County – who are also nicknamed the Magpies – are reputedly the oldest professional association football club in the world and look set to recover their former status after relegation in 2019.

They are four points clear of nearest challengers Wrexham with the chasing pack a further seven points behind.

In a further illustration of the challenge for Chorley, the last and only time the two clubs met, County enjoyed a thumping 6-0 victory at Meadow Lane in 2019.

There’s not too many players left in the squad from that heavy defeat including Tomlinson, who arrived at Victory Park in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Blackburn Rovers man revealed he knows a bit about County as he used to watch them when his friend, former Mansfield Town team-mate Ben Turner played for them and he is looking forward to pitting his wits against them.

"It is going to be a big ask for us against them,” said Tomlinson. “I used to go and watch them sometimes when Ben Turner was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They used to play good football back then and they have struggled to get back into the Football League over the last few years, just missed out on a few occasions.

"I think they are top and they’ve got a team there who can go on this season and get promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks like they are playing some good football this season and it’s going to be a tough test for us.

"We are more than capable of matching teams if we are right and on our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a cup competition so they might play a weakened team or they might not but all we can do is look after ourselves and hopefully we will come out with a result.”