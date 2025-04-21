Chorley 5, Radcliffe 0: Magpies thrash Boro to keep their promotion dream alive

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Five goals from the Magpies on Easter Monday with a five-star performance to go with it sent Andy Preece's side back into the all-important playoff places ahead of a final day showdown away at Rushall Olympic this weekend.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley started strongly with attacking intent in the early stages, very much on the front-foot with Tom Carr's header over the bar inside 90-seconds a side of things to come from Andy Preece's side.

Courtney Senior then forced Mateusz Hewelt into a smart stop before Warren Clarke was called into action at the other end, clearing a Radcliffe header off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts attacking play was rewarded on 25 minutes, Carr firing in with his weaker left-foot.

The Magpies would add a second goal to the tally right on the stroke of half-time, Kole Hall slamming home a shot from just inside the box against his former side.

Courtney Senior bagged his first goal in black and white on 54 minutes following a superb cross from Hall.

With goal difference very much in the offing, Chorley were relentless and continued to push for a fourth and Carr duly did so, a fantastic solo effort to beat two defenders and then place the ball into the far-corner past Hewelt.

The game and performance was complete with a fifth goal on 90 minutes when Mark Ellis headed home.