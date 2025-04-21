Chorley 5, Radcliffe 0: Magpies thrash Boro to keep their promotion dream alive
Chorley started strongly with attacking intent in the early stages, very much on the front-foot with Tom Carr's header over the bar inside 90-seconds a side of things to come from Andy Preece's side.
Courtney Senior then forced Mateusz Hewelt into a smart stop before Warren Clarke was called into action at the other end, clearing a Radcliffe header off the line.
The hosts attacking play was rewarded on 25 minutes, Carr firing in with his weaker left-foot.
The Magpies would add a second goal to the tally right on the stroke of half-time, Kole Hall slamming home a shot from just inside the box against his former side.
Courtney Senior bagged his first goal in black and white on 54 minutes following a superb cross from Hall.
With goal difference very much in the offing, Chorley were relentless and continued to push for a fourth and Carr duly did so, a fantastic solo effort to beat two defenders and then place the ball into the far-corner past Hewelt.
The game and performance was complete with a fifth goal on 90 minutes when Mark Ellis headed home.