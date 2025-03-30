Chorley 4, Spennymoor Town 0: Magpies outclass their play-off rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​So ineffectual – and successfully shackled – were the visitors that they failed to muster a single shot in the first half and were really only a threat to the home side for a brief spell in the second period, substitute Will Harris hitting the bar with his team trailing 2-0.

Chorley looked a well-oiled machine throughout, full of desire and composed in possession, producing a work-rate that Spennymoor could not match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there were stand-out performances in Magpies shirts all over the pitch, Kole Hall was a class apart in holding up the ball and bringing colleagues into play.

Kole Hall celebrates his opener from the penalty spot (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley dominated the early exchanges, winning a series of corners, and finally went ahead after 32 minutes.

Tom Carr was clipped in the box and though Brad James pulled off a brilliant diving save from Hall’s penalty he could not quite keep out the striker’s follow-up.

Moors’ hopes of a second-half recovery were dashed five minutes after the interval. James saved superbly from Joe Nolan’s low drive only to see George Horbury whip the loose ball into the net from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home keeper Matt Urwin saved routinely from the Moors’ first shot on the hour and as the visitors finally had an impact on proceedings Harris was unlucky not to pull a goal back with his powerful shot.

But Chorley’s clever approach play posed a major threat every time they went forward and their comprehensive victory was underlined by two top-quality goals in the closing minutes by recently introduced substitutes.

Following more attractive approach work, Kristi Montgomery cracked home a stunning third goal from some thirty yards and then within a minute Warren Clarke’s pinpoint cross was headed home by Mo Touray at the far post.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Henley (Moore 89), Wilson, Leckie, Blakeman, Nolan (Montgomery 70), Calveley (Senior 89), Horbury, Clarke, Carr (Whitehouse 64), Hall (Touray 89).