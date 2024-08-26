Chorley 4 Southport 1: Happy bank holiday weekend for Preece's men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four goals from Chorley capped off a fantastic weekend for Andy Preece's side in the National League North.

On Saturday, a late Kole Hall goal gave the Magpies a share of the points at Scunthorpe.

On Monday against Southport, both sides took time to settle into the contest after a lengthy stoppage early on for Warren Clarke's head injury.

But, with 21 minutes on the clock, the Magpies hit the front first through Mark Ellis, who was on hand to head in from Adam Blakeman's cross from the right.

Mark Ellis was on target twice for the Magpies (photo courtesy of James Harrison)

Southport looked to get themselves on terms before the break and went close through Danny Lloyd, stinging the palms of Matt Urwin who tipped his free-kick over the crossbar.

Going towards the half-time interval Chorley doubled their advantage, Blakeman again with a pinpoint delivery from a corner to find an unmarked Mike Calveley at the back post to head in from six yards out.

Jim Bentley's side pulled one goal back barely two minutes later, Jamie Proctor nipping in behind to then slot the ball under Urwin after a smart ball through from Lloyd.

Six minutes into the second half and again, the Magpies had the ball in the back of the net, Blakeman provider to Ellis once more as the latter bundled the ball in from point-blank range.

From there, Ellis came mightily close to grabbing his hat-trick only to see his header – again from a Blakeman cross – hitting the post before somehow bouncing clear.

Chorley capped off a fantastic afternoon with a fourth assist for Blakeman, this time from a free-kick to find Scott Wilson, who headed in to condemn Jim Bentley's side to a second defeat in as many days.Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Blakeman, Clarke (Wilson 81), Calveley, Nolan, Hewitt (Touray 87), Carr (Horbury 77), Hall (Sampson 84)Southport: Renshaw, Thompson (Knight-Percival 68), Doyle, Spooner (Philliskirk 62), Lloyd, Proctor, Carver, Quansah (Hilton 68), Moore (Morgan 79), Burgess