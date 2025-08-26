Chorley 4 King's Lynn Town 0: Magpies’ unbeaten start continues with rout of nine-man King’s Lynn

A calamitous afternoon for the visitors, who were reduced to nine men for most of the second half, handed Chorley a hollow victory.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Kaja was shown a straight red card after just two minutes for a dangerous tackle on Adam Henley.

Keeper Louis Chadwick was similarly treated on 51 minutes after racing from goal and clattering into Tom Carr, who had been sent clear with a through ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn boss James Rowe could not contain his frustration at the decision and became the fifth Linnet recipient of a yellow card.

Mike Calveley opened the scoring in the 11th minute (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley capitalised quickly on the first dismissal, Mike Calveley firing into the roof of the net after a goalmouth scramble in the 11th minute.

Chadwick made a fine save from a trademark Adam Blakeman free-kick but the Linnets, to their credit, were very much in the game up to the break without seriously testing Matt Urwin.

Chadwick’s replacement in the Linnets’ goal, Paul Jones, was culpable for the second goal which effectively ended the contest seven minutes after his introduction. Coming out to gather a high ball, he failed to hold it and Craig Hewitt swept the loose ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors offered little in retaliation and found themselves pushed further and further back to limit further damage.

The Magpies were themselves guilty of an over-elaborate approach and failure to move the ball quickly enough to unhinge the brave Linnets at this stage.

The nearest they came to extending their lead were two well-struck efforts from Carr which flew just too high.

Finally, however, the scoreline was given a more realistic look with two late goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Harry Ibbitson (86 minutes) scored neatly at the near post to round off a fine move.

A sublime Luke Summerfield pass sent Henley to the by-line and he rounded the onrushing Jones to supply Ibbitson with an open goal.

Then in the fifth minute of added time, Mark Ellis added Chorley’s fourth, meeting a deep cross with a thumping far-post header.

The unbeaten Magpies remain second in the National League North behind South Shields, who stretched their winning sequence to five.