Chorley 3 Warrington Rylands 2: Magpies into hat for Trophy's fourth round

The Magpies had to overcome wind, wet and a fantastic performance from Warrington Rylands to come out on top on Saturday.

Rylands hit the bar inside the opening four minutes to give Andy Preece's side an early sighter, but Tom Carr made no mistake at the other end with seven minutes on the clock, getting the better of the on-rushing Luke Pilling to slot the ball into an empty net.

Neil Reynolds’ side would get themselves back on terms with 17 minutes on the clock, George Waring heading the ball past Matt Urwin after a pin-point cross went with the wind in Rylands’ favour in very tricky conditions for both sides.

Chorley hit the front for the second time before half-time, Adam Henley with his first goal of the season, a deflected effort that left goalkeeper Pilling with no chance after the ball wrong-footed him.

Tom Carr opens the scoring for Chorlkey (photo: David AIrey/dia_images)

Waring would then go on and grab his second goal of the afternoon, again with his head, 10 minutes after the restart, Urwin left especially frustrated.

The Magpies delivered a quick response though, Jack Sampson in the right place at the right time to drive home from close range after Murray Campbell's initial shot deflected into the former's path.

Rylands, to their credit, looked for a way back into the tie in torrid conditions but ultimately were second best on the day and Chorley went on to deservedly claim their place in the fourth round of the competition.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis (Smith 46), Campbell, Powell, Rice (Clarke 70), Horbury, Calveley, Senior, Carr, Sampson (Hall 61). Subs (not used): Bird, Brindle, Eze, Touray.