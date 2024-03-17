Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three points saw Andy Preece’s players extend their winning run at home to seven consecutive games.

It had looked set to be goalless at the break, only for Jack Hazlehurst to produce a stunner in the first minute of stoppage time.

He drove towards goal before placing a wicked shot perfectly into the top corner, giving Ryan Whitley no chance.

Chorley claimed three points against Scarborough Athletic (photo: David Airey)

The Magpies continued to push on after the restart and one goal quickly became two before the hour mark.

Mike Calveley tapped home his ninth goal of the season after a headed flick-on from Jack Sampson inside the six-yard box.

Sampson then headed barely an inch wide of the post before Kieran Glynn saw his curling effort well saved by Whitley.

Scarborough had one big opportunity as Harry Green fired a powerful effort through a group of bodies, only to be denied by Adam Henley’s brilliant goalline clearance.

Chorley then sealed the win with five minutes to go, Carlton Ubaezuonu taking the ball down brilliantly with his back to goal before spinning his marker and firing a shot past Whitley.

An important victory left the Magpies in third place, two points ahead of Brackley Town and one point behind Scunthorpe United.

Chorley: Dearnley, Henley, Ellis, Smith, S Wilson, Calveley, Glynn, J Johnson (Ubaezuonu 77), Hazlehurst (Horbury 85), Maguire, Sampson (Moyo 74). Subs not used: Nolan, Whitehouse.

Scarborough Athletic: Whitley, Weledji, Colville, Thornton, Gooda, C Johnson, (Dyson 64), Purver (C Wilson 64), Maloney (Tear 74), Green, Wiles, Hall. Subs not used: Rutledge, Cracknell.