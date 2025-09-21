Chorley 3, Macclesfield 2: Late Magpies winner breaks Silkmen’s hearts
In increasingly atrocious conditions with pools of standing water on the pitch, two expertly-converted penalties by Craig Hewitt ensured that Chorley were never behind but the Silkmen posed a constant threat going forward with the elusive Sean Etaluku outstanding.
Hewitt put the Magpies in front from the spot on seven minutes following a handball offence and only a superb save at point-blank range by Max Dearnley prevented Chorley going two up.
With the elements at their back, the visitors equalised when a sumptuous 25-yards’strike by Etaluku curled into the top corner in the 53rd minute. Just when it looked as if the Magpies might be submerged under the pressure, they were awarded a second penalty for a foul on Harry Ibbitson. Hewitt again stepped up to make scoring look easy and restore their lead.
As Macclesfield hit back, the irrepressible Etaluku thundered a shot against the inside of the post and somehow the ball stayed out of the Chorley net.
The visitors did equalise when ex-Magpie Justin Johnson’s low ball into the goalmouth left Danny Elliott with a tap-in.
It looked now as if Chorley would do well to hold onto a point but as so often they found a way to win. After Adam Blakeman had struck the bar from 25 yards, they snatched the winner.
The visitors’ defence failed to deal with a throw-in and Smith converted amid a ruck of players.