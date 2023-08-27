Chorley 3, King's Lynn Town 1: Magpies secure first win of the season

Man-of-the-match Justin Johnson led the Linnets’ defence a merry dance, bagged two goals, set up the third and was denied a well-deserved hat-trick by the width of a post.

In total Chorley struck the goal-frame four times, saw several attempts blocked in the goalmouth or cleared off the line and were further denied by a string of fine saves by Lynn keeper Paul Jones. They would not have been flattered had they scored six.

The Magpies dominated the first half and the only surprise was that they had to wait until added time to take the lead.

Justin Johnson on the ball (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

The visitors snatched an equalizer five minutes after the break and for a while looked capable of making a game of it. But they were rocked by a straight red card just after the hour and Chorley soon regained control of the game to eventually seal victory.

Johnson had an early strike tipped onto the bar and Adam Blakeman saw his audacious attempt from half-way dip just over the bar.

Then Jones excelled in keeping out a firm Harvey Smith header from a corner. Soon in action again, Jones tipped over a stinging 30-yards’ drive from Jack Hazlehurst. In contrast, Matt Urwin was scarcely tested in the home goal.

The long-expected opening goal arrived just before the break. Johnson was tripped as he darted for the by-line and fired the spot-kick high into the net.

The Linnets’ goal came from the second of two corners after 50 minutes. The flag-kick was flicked on and nodded in by Josh Coulson at the back post. The goal injected much-needed purpose into the visitors’ play but their hopes of further reward were hit by a straight-red card shown to Tom Clifford for a lunging challenge on Johnson.

Chorley soon made their numerical advantage count but could not find the elusive finish to their persistent pressing. Jack Sampson crashed a terrific shot against a post and Mike Calveley missed a real sitter from eight yards before finally more magic from Johnson restored the Magpies’ lead with some ten minutes left. Cutting inside he unleashed a powerful drive which flew past Jones and was noisily acclaimed by the fans massed behind the goal.

Johnson almost repeated the act minutes later but this time his well-struck shot cannoned off the far post. But there was still time in the added minutes for Johnson (who else?) to tee up Hazlehurst for a cracking finish which gave the scoreline a much more realistic look.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Blakeman, Ellis, Smith, Moore, Calveley, Sampson, Hazlehurst (Britton 90+3), Nolan, Johnson, Whitehouse (Ubaezuonu 90+3). Unused subs. Henley, Shenton, Hockenhull.