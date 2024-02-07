Chorley 3 Gloucester City 1: Routine victory is the perfect preparation for Trophy clash

Chorley climbed into sixth place in the National North table courtesy of a routine victory based on a very strong first-half display and duly completed the double over relegation-threatened City. The visitors showed glimpses of quality going forward but were shaky at the back and fortunate to be only two down at the interval, the Magpies having twice stuck a post. After a delayed kick-off owing to Gloucester’s late arrival, Chorley were quickly into their stride and went ahead after nine minutes, Carlton Ubaezuonu tucking away a low ball from the right. As the half-hour mark approached a clearance by City keeper Jake Dennis fell to Justin Johnson 40 yards out who, seeing Dennis well off his line, put in a great effort which rattled the post. But the visitors’ escape was short-lived, the ball being recycled via Ubaezuonu to Jack Hazlehurst who confidently fired past Dennis. Johnson later missed a clear chance by shooting over the bar and the post again denied the Magpies just before the break.