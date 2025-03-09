Chorley 3, Chester 2: A brilliant Magpies fightback puts the leaders to the sword

​Chorley staged a remarkable comeback to upset National League North leaders Chester and give their own title hopes a massive boost.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies slipped 2-0 behind after just 21 minutes at Victory Park as the Seals looked set to prove their title credentials.

However, goals from Mike Calveley and George Horbury brought the hosts level in the first half and it was that man again Mark Ellis headed home in the 81st minute to seal a famous win in front of a bumper 2,804 crowd..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was defender Ellis’ 12th goal of the season and saw Chorley move to fourth in the table, while Chester slipped to third.

Mark Ellis wheels away after scoring the winner against Chester (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Despite starting well, Chorley found themselves a goal behind on 13 minutes when Tom Peers finished off a brilliant Blues' move after a defence-splitting pass from Taelor O'Kane found Dan Turner who squared the ball back perfectly for Peers.

Eight minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage, Peers with his second, in the right place at the right time to get on the end of a Tom Leak shot that looked destined to go wide before a deflection took it into the scorer’s path.

With what felt like a mountain to climb against the league leaders, Chorley responded well in search of a route back into the game, and got it; Mike Calveley on the end of a goalmouth scramble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, George Horbury capped off a gorgeous attacking move, placing the ball into the far-corner past Storer from distance with his weaker left-foot.

Following the restart, Chorley picked up where they left off, the stronger of the two sides and Chester struggled to cope with their attacking momentum early on.

With 81 minutes on the clock; Mark Ellis, again, on the end of a Blakeman corner to send the Chorley supporters into absolute pandemonium behind the goal to make it 3-2.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman, Montgomery, Calveley, Horbury, Clarke, Carr, Hall. Unused: Touray, Eze, Moore, Whitehouse, McGhee.