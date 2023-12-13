Chorley 3, Buxton 2: Mark ​Ellis heads home late Magpies winner after eventful game at Victory Park

​​On an eventful evening at Victory Park, Chorley shaded an exciting, very open game to emerge with three massive points against Buxton.

The win extends their unbeaten run to eight matches and sees them climb three places into fourth in National League North.

But it wasn’t the football which lit up the first half. A flashpoint just before the interval, arising out of something and nothing, saw both teams reduced to 10.

Buxton’s Will Bapaga was inevitably sent off for throwing a punch and in the ensuing melee which followed both managers were cautioned and the Magpies’ Jack Sampson, earlier booked for dissent, received a second caution and a red card.

Mark Ellis heads home Chorley's winner (photo:David Airey/@dia_images)

The delay was prolonged as players surrounded the referee who appeared to lose control of the situation and needed lengthy consultation with his assistants before completing his sanctions.

Buxton in an impressive opening period took the lead after 18 minutes when Diego de Girolamo scored with a well-struck cross-shot.

Matt Urwin pulled off two fine saves to prevent the visitors from extending their lead before Chorley equalised after 28 minutes.

A header from a corner rattled the bar and in the scramble which followed Mike Calveley found the net.

Fortunately, after the pre-interval chaos, both teams settled to the task with greater discipline. Interval Magpies’ substitute Carlton Ubaezuonu missed an absolute sitter from six yards but recovered his composure to fire into the roof of the net and put Chorley ahead on 63 minutes.

Buxton persevered and drew level in the 74 th minute when poor defending allowed Jake Wright to head in unchallenged from a corner.

With both sides set on finding the winner, it was the Magpies who set the crowd buzzing nine minutes from time.

From a well-rehearsed set-piece, a corner was played deep beyond the far post where Mark Ellis met it unchallenged and planted a bullet header into the net to seal a fifth successive victory.

There was even time for Jack Moore to deliver a rocket from distance which keeper Max Dearnley tipped onto the bar as the fireworks continued right to the end.