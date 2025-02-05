​​Chorley 3 Buxton 0: Magpies climb back into play-off places

The Magpies extended their unbeaten run to seven games following another clinical display in front of goal to see off the Bucks.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton started the better of the two sides and Johnny Johnston squandered a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead after 10 minutes, firing wide of an on-rushing Matt Urwin.

The Magpies grew into the contest as Dubem Eze then looked to break free through the middle, won Chorley a corner and then the familiar combination followed: Blakeman delivering a pin-point corner to find the head of Mark Ellis, who nodded in via the post to give Andy Preece's side the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton made a change after the restart in an attempt to freshen things up and thought they had the equaliser on 49 minutes, only to have a goal ruled out for a foul on Ellis inside the area.

Mike Calveley makes it 3-0 to Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

In the 53rd minute, Chorley boss Preece was sent off following a conversation between the referee and fourth official, Chris Anderson left to manage the Magpies from the home dugout for the remainder.

Urwin was forced into another stop at the near-post on the hour mark to deny Oliver Ewing, before a moment of madness from True Grant in goal saw Blakeman wheeling away in celebrations, the goalkeeper pushing his corner into his own net.

With five minutes to go, Chorley added their third, Mike Calveley registering his seventh goal of the season, again from a set-piece as he got on the end of Tom Carr's deft flick-on to see Preece's side leapfrog the Bucks up into the play-off places.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Senior (Horbury 7), Eze (Moore 89), Hall, Touray (Carr 74). Subs (not used): Bird, Sampson.