Chorley 3 Banbury 0: ​Magpies guarantee home tie in play-offs after routine victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victory – with goals from Justin Johnson, Carlton Ubaezuonu and Adam Blakeman – guaranteed Andy Preece's side a play-off spot and a home tie ahead of the final scheduled game of the season next weekend, which could bring still greater reward.

The early signs were there for all to see as the Magpies set on attacking the visitors from the first whistle, Ubaezuonu with three chances inside the opening quarter of an hour but the home side continued to push for the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson would go on to get it after 19 minutes, nutmegging a defender before going for the spectacular from just inside the Banbury half – James Dedge left to pick the ball out of his net after being lobbed from some distance.

Justin Johnson scores a spectacular opener (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley weren't content to sit on the opener and went on pressing for a second, Ubaezuonu eventually taking his chance after tenacious work from Mike Calveley ended up in his cross finding the Magpies' front-man to claim his 14th league goal of the season.

Misery continued to be piled on the Puritans quickly after the break, Adam Blakeman adding a third with an absolute thunderbolt from distance that found the far corner, Banbury restricted to only one shot in the opening hour of the game.

Chorley pushed for a fourth but had to settle for three goals on the day, leaving Preece's side two points behind Brackley Town in fourth-place in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies could still finish third if they win at Peterborough and Brackley fail to do so at relegation-haunted Blyth Spartans.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley (Whitehouse 58), Ellis (Wilson 55), Smith, Blakeman, Glynn, Calveley (Sithole 65), Maguire, Hazlehurst, Ubaezuonu, Johnson.