Chorley 2, Spennymoor Town 1: Magpies fight back to go fourth in National League North table

The Magpies didn't start the game particularly quickly and Max Dearnley was called into action early on, saving well from a cheeky flick that but for his hand was heading for the far-corner.

Spennymoor continued to look the more threatening side and were eventually rewarded for their efforts, Mikael Ndjoli slotting the ball calmly past Dearnley having been slipped in behind from Michael Ledger's through ball over the top.

For the remainder of the opening half, Andy Preece's side struggled to get a foothold in the game while the visitors themselves failed to create any real chances of note.

Chorley enjoyed an excellent win over Spennymoor Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

To their credit, the Magpies came out after the restart with bags of energy and Frankie Maguire was at the heart of that in midfield, driving through the middle at every opportunity to try and create opportunities for the home side.

Chorley would get themselves back on terms after 51 minutes though, Carlton Ubaezuonu with his tenth league goal of the campaign – getting on the end of a Kieran Glynn through ball before initially trying to round James Montgomery then going on to gobble up the scraps to fire home into an empty net from an acute angle.

Donald Chimalilo gave the Magpies a scare minutes later but again Dearnley was on hand to keep his effort out. By this point though, the Magpies were well on top in the contest - four corners in quick succession leading up to Mike Calveley planting a header into the far-corner from Adam Blakeman's delivery to give Andy Preece's side the lead.

From there it was all about managing the game for Chorley and it's fair to say they dealt with the Moors' pressure excellently, albeit without Graeme Lee's side really forcing Dearnley into action – leaving the Magpies to take home all three points on the night.