Chorley 2, South Shields 1:Five-star Magpies maintain the pressure on teams at the top

​​Chorley stretched their fantastic winning run to five matches – and 10 games unbeaten – as they defeated South Shields 2-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Goals from Momodou Touray and Mark Ellis ensured the Magpies remain fourth in the National League North table – just five points off leaders Chester with two games in hand.

The Magpies hit the front after 22 minutes with Touray spotting Miles Boney off his line before deftly lobbing the shot-stopper from 25 yards.

South Shields looked to respond quickly and almost instantaneously, Matt Urwin was called into action to make a smart save down low with his feet.

Momodou Touray (front) celebrates his opener with Kole Hall and Dubem Eze(photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Barely 30 seconds later and the visitors did find the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out after Kyle Crossley used his hand to guide the ball home.

Dylan Stephenson hit the post with a magnificent half-volley from range before half-time as Elliott Dickman's side continued to search for a way back into the game.

Things got worse for the visitors barely five minutes after the restart though. Mark Ellis left unmarked from a corner, heading home past Boney to bag his sixth goal in five games.

The Mariners did get a goal back after some persistence, former Magpie Martin Smith slotting home home a volley on 74 minutes to set up a nervy finish for Chorley.

Shields, to their credit, huffed and puffed in search of the equalising goal but Chorley held firm to keep their momentum going and remain fourth in the table.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman, Montgomery (Nolan 46'), Calveley, Horbury, Eze (Clarke 65'), Hall (Sampson 76'), Touray (Carr 59'). Unused: Henley.