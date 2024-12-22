Chorley 2 Rushall Olympic 1: Magpies battle hard to claim all three points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Magpies saw out a hard-fought encounter, putting an end to their recent dip in form.

Andy Preece's side didn't have to wait long to hit the front after a very fast start to the game, Mark Ellis forcing a handball in the area from a header, Kole Hall then following that up with a well-taken penalty to beat Paul White in goal.

The Magpies continued to look dangerous, while Rushall were limited to opportunities on the counter, Milan Lalkovic forcing Matt Urwin into a smart save midway through the first half.

Five minutes before half-time Chorley had their second goal of the game, Mike Calveley heading in his fourth goal of the season to put the Magpies in control.

Rushall made one change in the second half and looked to be more positive, Urwin again on hand to save a spiralling shot, before Tom Carr had a shot of his own cleared off the line by a Rushall defender on 56 minutes.

The visitors came close to getting one back with just over 20 minutes to go, Liam McAlinden hitting the post.

But eventually, the Pics did get their reward to set up an enthralling finish, Joe Hull poking the ball home from point-blank range.

Rushall, as hard as they tried were restricted to next-to-no chances after the goal, Carr coming closest to adding a third for Chorley in stoppage time but for a fantastic stop from White. CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis (Campbell 72), Smith, Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Eze (Powell 77), Senior, Carr, Hall (Touray 76). Sub (not used): Bird.