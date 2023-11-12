Chorley 2, Peterborough Sports 0: First half goals hand Magpies deserved win over Boro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies were quickly into their stride and took the lead after seven minutes. Justin Johnson cut across the edge of the penalty-area and got in a strong shot which diving keeper Peter Crook could not hold, allowing Mike Calveley a simple tap-in at the back post.

The reverse roused the visitors, who moved the ball quickly and effectively. From one foray down the left channel Michael Gash burst clear, Matt Urwin saving the day for the Magpies by rushing out and snatching the ball from the striker’s toes – a brilliant save.

A second Chorley goal on 37 minutes gave them crucial breathing-space. Carlton Ubaezuonu tricked his way to the by-line where he was tripped, the referee’s assistant promptly signalling a penalty. Justin Johnson converted with an emphatic finish.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo:David Airey/@dia_images)

The home side sought to make the game safe after the interval but were almost undone by a swift Sports’ counter, Josh McMammon firing a couple of metres wide with a clear sight of goal.

The Magpies defended solidly as Peterborough kept plugging away to get back in the game but it took an exceptionally brave block by Ellis to repel a powerful effort by Jordan Nicholson from inside the box.

At this stage Chorley were creating little going forward and did not really work Crook in the visitors’ goal. The best move saw Ubaezuonu slip a lovely

low ball across the six-yards’ box with which neither of two colleagues could quite connect.

The win lifts the Magpies back into sixth place six points behind new leaders Scunthorpe. In a very tight league table Chorley lead a 13-strong clutch of clubs separated by just three points.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Moore, Blakeman (Henley, 23), Ellis, Smith, Nolan, Calveley, Shenton, Ubaezuonu, Sampson (Moyo, 77), Johnson (Whitehouse,