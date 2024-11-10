Chorley 2 Leamington 1: Ormerod at the double to send Magpies back to top of the table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two coolly-taken goals by AFC Fylde loanee Danny Ormerod took Chorley back to the top of the league but the Magpies were made to work hard for their win by a spirited Leamington.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors, quick on the break, gave as good as they got in the first half but after cancelling out the Magpies’ opening goal they were undone by a cracking Ormerod strike just before the interval.

The Brakes were unable to maintain their momentum in the second half and Chorley’s trademark defensive solidity and tenacity in midfield enabled them to hang on to the points fairly comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the traditional tribute to the fallen in war, movingly conducted and impeccably observed, there was a relatively quiet opening to the game before Chorley edged ahead on 22 minutes.

Danny Ormerod scores the winner (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Neat play on the left by Warren Clarke and Mo Touray saw the latter lay the ball into the path of Ormerod, who fired past Callum Hawkins from 15 yards.

Leamington’s pacy raids always carried a threat and they levelled 10 minutes later. From a corner, the ball pinged back and forth in front of the Chorley goal before Henry Landers hit the target from close range.

The game was on a knife-edge at this stage but in added time the Magpies broke through down the left and Ormerod hit a stunning low drive into the far corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the visitors strove to level after the break, Adam Walker’s rasping drive just cleared the bar but it was late on before a further goal for either side looked likely.

Substitute Will Shorrock could not quite reach a raking centre from Callum Stewart in the Brakes’ best attack, while at the other end Duben Eze saw a powerful low drive brilliantly saved by Hawkins.

Magpies boss Andy Preece was delighted by his players’ response after the midweek disappointment,

He said: “The attitude and mental strength of these players is amazing. To be top of this league after 17 tough games is an incredible achievement and we are going to enjoy the moment.”

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Wilson, Blakeman, Clarke, Eze (Moore 90), Calveley, Horbury, Ormerod, Touray. Subs (not used). Bird, Carr, Rice, Drench.

Referee: Joe Moss.

Attendance: 1,165.