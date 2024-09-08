Chorley 2 Kidderminster Harriers 1: Preece hails huge victory

Manager Andy Preece hailed Chorley’s hard-earned victory over Kidderminster as “one of the biggest wins since I’ve been at the club.”

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He praised the character and resilience of his players and, indeed, they needed both these qualities in abundance to survive a first-half pummelling as the Harriers produced quality, cultured football right from the start.

But the Magpies’ reputation as the league’s set-piece kings saw them come from behind, go in front and then resist a sustained rally by the visitors to claim a memorable victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the groove from the start, the visitors looked set to play their hosts off the park.

Mark Ellis headed Chorley's winner (photo: David AIrey/dia_images)

Matt Urwin twice kept out stinging shots before the Harriers went ahead after nine minutes. A well-flighted free-kick was met by Zak Brown who headed past Urwin via the inside of a post.

Chorley were forced to hang on to stay in the game and Urwin pulled off two more vital saves before the Magpies slowly grew into the contest.

But they had not had a serious shot on goal when they equalised a minute before half-time. A disputed corner found Scott Wilson, who sent a crunching header into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies began the second half on the front foot and grabbed the lead on 54 minutes, Mark Ellis rising to meet another corner with a flicked header which appeared to clip Jack Sampson on its way inside the far post.

Kidderminster were stunned but spurred into renewed waves of attacks and the Magpies’ defence came under sustained pressure.

But they rose to the challenge with real determination and a series of corners and crosses were bravely repelled with Ellis a typically commanding presence.

When called upon, Urwin was a safe pair of hands, one flying save from a fierce rising drive the stand-out moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urged on by vociferous home support in a fine crowd of 1,549, Chorley successfully ran down the clock to emerge with three points which an hour or so earlier had seemed an unlikely prospect.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Wilson, Ellis, Blakeman, Clarke, Nolan (Smith 82), Calveley, Hewitt (Rice 89), Sampson (Touray 66), Carr (Horbury 78). Sub (not used): Bird