Chorley 2 Hereford 0: Magpies find their mojo again

The Magpies, urgently in need of a win, rediscovered their mojo, missing in the last three games.

Hereford had looked the more dangerous side in the first half with incisive counter-attacks and Chorley were indebted to Matt Urwin for keeping them on terms. Twice he pulled off brilliant saves, one notably at full stretch from a Ryan Lloyd effort from ten yards which had goal written all over it. When he was caught out of position, a clearance off the line thwarted the rampant Bulls yet again. Although territorially the home side were firmly in the frame, they did not extend Hereford keeper Dino Visser and were no doubt relieved to reach the break still on terms.

The picture changed dramatically six minutes into the second half. Adam Henley showed brilliant close-control to force his way to the by-line and from his cross Jon Ustabasi left Visser standing with a fierce rising drive into the roof of the net. Little more than a minute later Chorley were two up. Ustabasi jinked his way through and got in a shot which was parried, master goal-poacher Connor Hall on the spot to tuck away the loose ball for his 22nd league-and-cup goal of the season.

Connor Hall celebrates his goal (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The Bulls were temporarily shell-shocked by this double setback but gradually resumed their rapid probing raids and the home defence had to show all its trademark resolve to keep the visitors out. Urwin distinguished himself yet again with a full-length save from Miles Storey. But in the end Hereford ran out of steam as Chorley saw out the game with increasing confidence to secure a massive three points.

Manager Andy Preece was full of praise for his players. ‘It was a real test of character against a very good side who are very dangerous in counter-attacks. But we were magnificent in the second half and I couldn’t be more proud of the players. We have one of the smallest squads in this league and it’s to the lads’ greatest credit that they keep churning out performances like this one.’

