Although Chorley took the lead midway through the first half, they were repeatedly stretched by the lively visitors who created far more opportunities in the opening forty-five minutes.

Matty Urwin pulled off two stunning saves to preserve Chorley’s lead, given them by Harvey Smith who prodded the ball into the net from close range following a teasing delivery into the box by Billy Whitehouse.

Jake Wright deservedly brought Boston back on terms as the interval approached, beating Urwin with a well-placed shot after clever approach play around the edge of the box.

Adam Blakeman plays the ball down the line against Boston United (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Two goals in three minutes shortly after the break put the Pilgrims in command. Wright doubled his personal tally from short range when the home defence failed to deal with a free-kick and then careless loss of possession in midfield by Whitehouse allowed Boston to send Billy Chadwick through on goal and he made no mistake with a low shot into the corner of the net to make it 3-1.

Substitutions by Andy Preece finally gave Chorley better balance and stronger presence in attack, particularly in the last twenty minutes.

The Boston defence was given an overdue examination and with ten minutes to go a wonderful strike by Connor Hall rekindled the Magpies’ hopes of salvaging something from the game. Fastening onto a loose ball on the edge of the box, Hall clipped a magnificent shot into the top corner of the net for his 21st goal of the season in league and cup games.

But it proved too little too late as Boston saw out the game despite having to negotiate a series of corners and free-kicks.

Preece pulled no punches in his post-match assessment:

"Boston were excellent from start to finish,” he said. “They had more energy and were much the better team.

"We were second-best all over the pitch. Although Boston created lots of opportunities and Matty (Urwin) has made some superb saves, two of the actual goals we conceded were bread-and-butter situations which we should have dealt with better.

"I’m not going to criticise the players because what they have achieved through the season has been simply phenomenal to get us to where we are.”