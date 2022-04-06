Chorley 2, Boston United 1: Jon Ustabasi is the hero as Magpies continue march towards the play-offs

On a wet night it took a moment of brilliance to awaken the game from its slumber just before the half hour mark.

Winger Jon Ustabaşı took a pass from Jack Sampson on the half-way before knocking the ball past Brad Nicholson, flying into the area, going around ‘keeper Marcus Dewhurst and tapping home his fifth of the season.

Despite the setback, Boston responded with confidence, and although a late first half push didn’t produce results, within nine minutes of the restart they were level.

Jon Ustabasi was Chorley's two-goal hereo (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

A tussle for the ball on the edge of the box saw Brad Abbott take charge, with the midfielder curling a wonderful effort beyond Matt Urwin.

Suddenly it looked like the visitors would overrun the Magpies, only for that man Ustabaşı to take centre stage again.

With two players already booked for hauling the Chorley No.11 down, Boston began to stand off the former Bursaspor man.

That was all the encouragement he needed as a run into traffic ended with the ball in the back of Dewhurst’s net via a wicked finish from 15 yards.

United could have grabbed a point late on, but Joe Leesley headed against the bar and Fraser Preston was denied brilliantly by Urwin, allowing the Magpies to close the gap on fourth placed Kidderminster to four points with eight games to play.

Magpies: Urwin; Halls, Leather (c), Baines, Whitehouse, Calveley, Tomlinson, Sampson (Blyth, 90'+2), Ustabaşı, Blakeman, Hall (Alli, 67'). Subs not used: Henley, Shenton, Holmes.