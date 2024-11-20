​Chorley 2 Bamber Bridge 3: Youthful Magpies throw away two-goal lead in LFA Trophy exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Magpies surrendered a two-goal as Bamber Bridge completed a second-half turnaround to KO the hosts from the LFA Trophy.

Boss Andy Preece rested several first-team players ahead of Chorley’s trip to Chester this weekend in the National League North.

Both sides took some time to settle into the tie and Sam Bird’s shot that was cleared off the line after 34 minutes was the first attacking chance of any real promise for either side.

Chorley came close again two minutes later, Danny Ormerod meeting a corner smartly then flicking it on with his head to Essa Janneh, who couldn't nod home from close range.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson after making it 2-0 to Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

However, the Magpies did hit the front before the break, Tom Carr's tenacity in attack leading to a mistake, and Carr made no mistake in cutting inside before firing the ball past Brig keeper James Pradic for his first competitive goal of the season.

Andy Preece made two changes after the restart in Adam Blakeman and Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, and it was to be the latter who would make his mark on the game quickly, meeting a smart cross in from the right to also notch his first goal in a Chorley shirt to double the Magpies' advantage.

On the hour mark, Jamie Milligan's side had a lifeline, Simon Grand heading in past Steven Drench from a well-delivered Danny Edwards cross.

Eight minutes later the visitors got themselves back on level terms, Macauley Wilson this time with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards that left Drench to pick the ball out of his net.

Bamber Bridge would go on to complete the turnaround with 17 minutes left to play, Musa Jobe adjudged to have fouled inside the box.

It was Wilson who would step up and send Drench the wrong way to send Brig through to the next round of the competition at Chorley's expense.

CHORLEY: Drench, Bird, Janneh, Jobe (Lazaro 86), Clarke (Blakeman 46), Brindle, Rice (Kay 64), Doumbouya (Reeves 78), Birchall, Carr, Ormerod (Holland-Wilkinson 46). Sub (not used): Green.