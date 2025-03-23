Mike Calveley scored both of Chorley's goals in their win against Alfreton Town (photo: David Airey)

Chorley strengthened their play-off aspirations with a hard-earned victory over a typically robust and uncompromising Alfreton Town side.

The platform for their win was built by two goals in the first 20 minutes from midfielder Mike Calveley, lifting the Magpies into fifth in the scramble for play-off places.

Alfreton’s physical approach ensured the exchanges were far from pretty, as they were largely reliant on a succession of long throws by Adam Lunt to create danger.

Chorley were ahead after just two minutes when an Adam Blakeman corner was forced home by Calveley at the far post.

Blakeman cleared off the line at the other end, as an Alfreton corner led to a scare for the home side, before his long throw ended with Calveley doubling Chorley’s lead on 20 minutes.

The goal triggered protests from the visitors’ bench for a perceived handball by the scorer and, in the ensuing confrontations, manager Billy Heath was shown the red card.

The Magpies went close to a third goal soon after the break, Scott Wilson’s header hitting the near post.

Then, as Alfreton hit their stride, Matt Urwin pulled off a superb save to keep out Jed Abbey’s header with Chorley’s attacking threat severely curtailed as the half wore on.

Alfreton were twice denied by the woodwork in added time as Max Hunt’s looping header clipped the post before Dwayne Wiley headed against the bar with Urwin beaten.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Wilson, Montgomery, Calveley (Nolan 52), Carr (Touray 34), Horbury, Blakeman, Hall, Clarke, Leckie. Subs not used: Whitehouse, Eze, McGhee.

Attendance: 1,697.