Chorley 1, Telford 0: Magpies edge past Telford to boost play-off ambitions

“We were excellent in the first half and could have been out of sight by half-time with the chances we created but Telford were better than us in the second half and caused us problems,” said Vermiglio.

"But our defence was solid and today it was more important to win than how we got there.’

In a scrappy game spoiled by a strong gusty wind, a straightforward Magpies’ victory looked on the cards in an encouraging first half-hour.

Chorley match winner Ollie Shenton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

In the first seven minutes, Ollie Shenton came close with a searing low cross-shot and then Adam Blakeman wasted a clear chance by firing over the bar.

It was no more than Chorley deserved when on 28 minutes clever play on the left by Billy Whitehouse allowed him to pull the ball back for Shenton to hammer a first-time shot into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

But Telford, after their tentative start, gradually came more into the game and in the second half were a side transformed.

They pressed with purpose and several times had the home defence at full stretch without landing the decisive blow. That they did not break through was due in no small measure to an assured performance at centre-back by skipper Scott Leather.

The under-pressure Magpies needed the insurance of a second goal and it almost came on the hour when Telford keeper Luke Pilling plunged to scoop out a Jack Sampson flick heading for the bottom corner of the net – a superb save.

The goal threat, however, was at the other end of the pitch. Brendon Daniels got behind the home defence only to hit the side-netting and it was from his well-flighted free-kick in the closing stages that Matt Urwin pulled off a brilliant athletic save to tip the ball over the bar and preserve Chorley’s precious lead.

The Magpies now have a five-point cushion ahead of the chasing pack with three to play, as they strive to hold onto fifth place which would earn them a home tie in the play-offs ‘quarter-final’.

Elsewhere, third-placed AFC Fylde enjoyed an excellent 3-1 win away at Boston United, while Southport drew 1-1 at home to Spennymoor Town.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Halls, Leather, Baines, Blakeman, Tomlinson, Shenton, Whitehouse, Sampson, Alli, Holmes (Henley,80). Unused subs. Blyth, Carroll, Bright, Hall.