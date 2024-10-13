Chorley 1, Needham Market 0: Urwin’s last-ditch heroics ensure Magpies go second

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Andy Preece hailed a massive three points after seeing the Magpies edge past Needham Market 1-0 to go second in the National North table.

But he was critical of his players for being wasteful in front of goal which would have put the game to bed without having to endure a nervy final few minute.

In the end it took a stunning save by Matt Urwin in the fourth minute of added time to preserve Chorley’s slender lead.

From short range, substitute Nico Valentine’s firm connection was heading for the top corner when Urwin flung himself to his left and palmed the ball past the post.

Craig Hewitt hit the winner (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Magpies were the better side in the first half, Needham keeper Marcus Garnham twice produced diving saves to thwart Mike Calveley and George Horbury.

But it was a moment of carelessness by Garnham which triggered the vital goal in the 35th minute when he chose to pick up a long-distance back-pass.

The indirect free-kick just inside the box was tapped to man-of-the-match Craig Hewitt who thundered a low drive into the corner of the net.

After the break the visitors’ goal survived a series of close calls. Mark Ellis saw a header cleared off the line and Garnham pulled off a great save to scoop a Scott Wilson header off the line.

But the later stages of the game saw Needham almost equalise when one effort bounced off the inside of the post and then came Urwin’s dramatic points-saver.