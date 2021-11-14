Chorley 1, Leamington 0: Magpies edge play-off rivals

The Magpies began with purpose as Harry Cardwell forced Brakes’ number one Jake Weaver into a smart stop with less than two minutes on the clock.

Alex Prosser volleyed just wide for the visitors soon after as the game threatened to open up early doors, before Chorley began to dictate affairs.

Jon Ustabasi fired wide after cutting inside and Will Tomlinson prodded wide from a corner. Then another corner from Adam Blakeman was flicked on by Cardwell for top scorer Connor Hall to nod home unmarked on 37 minutes.

Connor Hall is congratulated after scoring the winner against Leamington (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Hall turned provider for the home side’s best chance of the second half, which Cardwell hit wide after a flowing six-man one-touch move.

Soon after the away side made things even harder for themselves as Joe Parker, already cautioned for tripping Ustabasi in the first half, fouled the winger again and received his marching orders from referee John Mulligan.

Further stops from Weaver denied the flying Ustabasi and substitute Millenic Alli, who twisted his way into a shooting position on the byline.

Then, with injury time almost over, Prosser found himself with room eight yards out. He struck his shot hard and low, only for Matt Urwin to preserve his clean sheet and the three points with a massive right hand save.

Chorley – Urwin; Henley, Leather (c), Baines, Blakeman (Smith, 57); Whitehouse (Goodridge, 88), Tomlinson, Calveley, Ustabasi; Hall (Alli, 76), Cardwell. Subs not used: Blyth, Shenton.

Leamington – Weaver; Meredith, Morrison, Lane, Morley; Clarke (Cook, 82), Prosser; Parker, Edwards (c) (Gittings, 82), Turner; Mooney (Kelly-Evans, 70). Subs not used: Willis, Anderson.

Attendance: 1,225

Referee: John Mulligan