Chorley 1 Kidderminster Harriers 0: Ustabasi delivers five-point cushion

The victory ultimately owed everything to solid defensive work in resisting the Harriers’ persistent attacks but the visitors, for all their greater possession and creativity, lacked the final thrust and, as manager Russ Penn ruefully admitted afterwards, ‘didn’t exactly pepper the Chorley goal’.

The decisive goal arrived after 14 minutes. A long throw by Adam Blakeman was inadvertently nodded on by a defender and Jon Ustabasi was the beneficiary as he swivelled to find the top corner with a well-executed hook-shot.

Connor Hall was soon close to adding a second, heading just over the bar from short range.

Action from Chorley's win over Kidderminster (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Kidderminster gradually began to get on top and just before the break Alex Penny missed their best chance of the night, rattling a post from some three yards’ range. The second half was a thoroughly scrappy affair with the Magpies now creating very little going forward but offering determined resistance to the Harriers’ attacks. They did survive one very close call in a goalmouth scramble but generally stood firm to claim a 17th clean-sheet of the season.

The visitors’ cause was not helped by the dismissal after 67 minutes of Nathaniel Knight-Percival, cautioned twice within three minutes, but they boldly maintained their hold on possession and Chorley were forced to run down the clock with some effective ball-retention in the far corner of the pitch as time ran out. Ustabasi might have steadied the nerves with one quick breakaway but lost control of the ball as he left two defenders in his wake.

Manager Andy Preece hailed a huge victory. ‘ We had to dig deep as we knew we would have to against a full-time team. But we just had that extra determination to succeed. This was perhaps our biggest test of the season and the boys have come through it with flying colours. I couldn’t be more proud.’