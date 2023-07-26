News you can trust since 1886
Chorley 1 Carlisle 1: ​Magpies deserved a victory over League One opponents

The Magpies put in a highly commendable shift at Victory Park against a strong Carlisle side and on the balance of chances created would not have been flattered by a victory.
By Mike Neild
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

​The visitors moved the ball quickly and impressively at times but were also guilty of some wasteful misplaced passes from which Chorley threatened to capitalize.

United went ahead on 40 minutes with a cleverly-constructed goal finished with aplomb by Jayden Harris.

But any hopes Paul Simpson’s team may have harboured of a second-half stroll were soon swept away.

Getting shirty...action from Chorley's 1-1 draw with Carlisle (photo: Stefan Willoughby)Getting shirty...action from Chorley's 1-1 draw with Carlisle (photo: Stefan Willoughby)
Chorley had much the better of the second period and would soon have equalised but for a missed penalty for handball.

Jack Sampson’s fiercely-struck spot-kick rattled the bar and the rebound eluded two Chorley players before being cleared.

But reward for the Magpies’ bright and purposeful play was not long delayed, Justin Johnson bursting clear down the left before equalizing with a powerful drive.

Further chances came the hosts’ way as they put the Carlisle defence under repeated pressure.

Justin Johnson scores Chorley's equaliser (photo: Stefan Willoughby)Justin Johnson scores Chorley's equaliser (photo: Stefan Willoughby)
Willem Tomlinson failed to get enough on his header from an inviting right-wing cross and Ciaran Spencer-McDermott fluffed a clear chance, lifting his shot high and wide from short range.

Experienced centre-back Mark Ellis marshalled the home defence effectively to deny Carlisle a clear sight of goal, though Matt Urwin had to dash from goal to snuff out a late breakaway.

In the end Chorley could be well satisfied with the draw against their League One opponents after a very competitive and entertaining game.

