​Chorley 1, Banbury United 0: Magpies win despite a fright in final minutes

But they had an amazing triple-escape in added time before securing the points.

Appearing to be safely and quite comfortably seeing out the closing minutes to protect their narrow lead, the Magpies rode their luck in Banbury’s all-or- nothing bid to save the game.

With 90-plus minutes on the clock the visitors mustered a salvo of shots with machine-gun rapidity, hitting the bar twice as well as a post in succession.

Chorley celebrate Scott Wilson's winning goal (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

It was an incredible dramatic sequence with which to end proceedings that for the most part had been decidedly scrappy.

Banbury created the best openings in the first half, Matt Urwin pulling off two very smart saves to keep Chorley on terms, while Henry Landers wasted the clearest chance.

Set free on the right with just the keeper to beat as he cut in, he fired wide of the far post. Ben Acquaye struck the near post from a tight angle and the visitors went into the break in the ascendancy, Chorley having failed to seriously test keeper Jack Harding.

The picture changed on 52 minutes as the Magpies were now showing greater sharpness and intensity.

A free-kick driven low across the goalmouth was met by Jack Sampson whose attempt was deflected towards the back post where Scott Wilson slipped the ball into the net.

Duly galvanized by the goal, Chorley created another clear opportunity for Billy Whitehouse whose fiercely-struck shot was brilliantly saved by Harding advancing from his line. Then Connor Hall was most unlucky to see his clever lob beat Harding but bounce off the top of the bar.

Although Banbury’s raids were now foundering on a solid home defence, ably marshalled by the commanding Wilson, Urwin was called upon to save at full stretch from an Alex Babos snap-shot.

Chorley were looking more comfortable by now and successfully ran down the clock -- until that final fright. If the football gods forsook Banbury in those final moments, they were certainly looking favourably on the Magpies.

Boss Andy Preece said: “We certainly rode our luck at the end, no doubt about it, but we were on top most of the second half and overall deserved to win the game. Ww are now in the highest position we’ve been all season and that’s amazing for these players who are putting in the same effort, week in week out.’