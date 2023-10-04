News you can trust since 1886
Chorley 1, Bamber Bridge 1 (Brig win 4-3 on penalties):​Magpies knocked out of LFA Challenge Trophy

Chorley were knocked out of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy by local rivals Bamber Bridge on penalties 4-3 after the two sides could not be separated with a goal apiece after 90 minutes.
By Pete Tscherewik
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
The Magpies started the better of the two sides but it was Steven Drench who had the first save to make on the night – albeit a comfortable one to deny Harry Benns.

Jamie Milligan’s side then missed a golden chance to hit the front, Mark Cullen squandering his opportunity from close range – dragging his shot wide.

James Pradic made an outstanding save to deny Carlton Ubaezuonu’s shot from point blank right on the stroke of half-time, leaving it goalless at the break.

Match action from Brig's win over Chorley in LFA Trophy(photo: Stefan Willoughby)Match action from Brig's win over Chorley in LFA Trophy(photo: Stefan Willoughby)
Match action from Brig's win over Chorley in LFA Trophy(photo: Stefan Willoughby)
Bamber Bridge were gifted their chance straight after the restart, referee Michael Crushem pointing to the spot after an apparent handball in the box. Mark Cullen then comfortably despatched the penalty past Drench.

Chorley didn’t have to wait to get back on terms though, Gabriel Rogers with a perfectly-placed curling finish into the bottom corner that left Pradic with no chance.

Andy Preece’s side then went off in search of a winner and despite having the better of the late chances, failed to convert any – David Moyo and Carlton Ubaezuonu with the best opportunities to seal it for the Magpies.

Penalties then followed; Billy Whitehouse and Louis Holt seeing their spot-kicks saved before Justin Johnson saw his strike against the penalties. Both sides would convert the rest from 12-yards, leaving Brig to advance into the next round.

Chorley: Drench, Henley (Whitehouse, 74’), Smith, Wilson (Calveley, 66’), Moore, Tomlinson, Shenton, Delfouneso (Johnson, 63’), Rogers, Moyo, Ubaezounu. Unused: Blakeman, Lazaro.

Bamber Bridge: Pradic, Kempster-Down, Bayode, Forbes, Sinclair, Churchman, Billington (Wilson, 65’), Edwards (Baxter, 45’), Holt, Cullen (Potts, 72’), Benns.

