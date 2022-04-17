Chorley 1 Alfreton Town 2: Magpies ‘nowhere near good enough’ blasts boss

The visitors overturned a half-time deficit to record their first win at Victory Park in six seasons and extend their present unbeaten run to five matches.

The Magpies were simply not good enough on the day, perhaps feeling the effects of the high-tempo midweek clash with York City.

Manager Jamie Vermiglio did not hide his disappointment in his post-match summary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Blyth scores from the spot in Chorley's 2-1 home defeat By Alfreton Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

He said: “It was an unacceptable performance from start to finish and nowhere near good enough from a team hoping to feature in the play-offs. We were well below par. But we go again on Monday and the players will be fired up for Curzon Ashton and ready to try to pick up three points.”

Chorley were much the better side in the first half without succeeding in working the Reds’ keeper hard enough. A Brad Holmes cross clipped the bar and he was involved again in the build-up to the opening goal on 26 minutes.His fierce shot was palmed for a corner and, from the delivery, Lewis Baines was hauled down at the far post, Jacob Blyth blasting home the resultant penalty.Five minutes before the break the keeper produced a brilliant save to tip Millenic Alli’s header over the bar.Alfreton need an improvement in the second half and achieved it with two smart counter-punches.

In the 51st minute a Dayle Southwell corner was headed on by Matt Rhead for Yusifu Ceesay to nod home unchecked at the back post – poor defending.

After Rhead had headed wide in another warning shot, Alfreton completed the turnaround on 63 minutes.

Jamie Vermiglion and Andy Preece after Chorley's 2-1 home defeat By Alfreton Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Ceesay embarked on a penetrating run and crossed perfectly for Bailey Holmes to score.

Chorley’s efforts to get back on terms foundered in front of a no-nonsense defence unafraid to give clearances plenty of air and crucially maximum distance.

It wasn’t pretty but in the circumstances highly effective.