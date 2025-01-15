Chorley 0, Peterborough Sports 0: Turbines knock wind out of Magpies’ sails

By Pete Tscherewik
Published 15th Jan 2025, 05:04 GMT
​The ​Magpies were left frustrated on Tuesday night as Peterborough Sports earned a point at Victory Park after a goalless draw.

​Chorley started the match positively and on the front-foot. Mark Ellis almost opened the scoring early on but he was just unable to get a foot on the end of Scott Wilson's headed flick.

Momodou Touray was the next Chorley player to have a crack at goal, firing just wide of Peter Crook’s goal after a smart initial piece of skill from the Gambian.

The Turbines would then have their best spell of the 90 minutes, amassing six corners in total with Michael Gyasi posing a real threat for the visitors.

Dubem Eze hit the crossbar for Chorley against Peterborough (photo: David Airey/dia_images)Dubem Eze hit the crossbar for Chorley against Peterborough (photo: David Airey/dia_images)
Michael Gash would then deny Dubem Eze, albeit, by an audacious challenge, which was then followed up by an other innocuous shove on Ellis inside the box which looked a certain penalty, but was waved away by referee Kavan Hurn.

Eze continued to look dangerous for the Magpies before the restart, an absolute wonder-strike crashing against the crossbar to deny the Bolton Wanderers’ loanee.

To their credit, Peterborough Sports didn't lie down in the second-half and themselves hit the woodwork on 56 minutes.

However, Chorley did look the more likely to grab the winning goal, Eze, first having a shot cleared off the line by Kaine Felix before Tom Carr almost won it at the death, only to be denied brilliantly by Crook. Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Clarke, Eze (Carr 81'), Touray (Blakeman 72'), Hall (Sampson 62'). Unused: Moore, Campbell.

