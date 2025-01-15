Chorley 0, Peterborough Sports 0: Turbines knock wind out of Magpies’ sails
Chorley started the match positively and on the front-foot. Mark Ellis almost opened the scoring early on but he was just unable to get a foot on the end of Scott Wilson's headed flick.
Momodou Touray was the next Chorley player to have a crack at goal, firing just wide of Peter Crook’s goal after a smart initial piece of skill from the Gambian.
The Turbines would then have their best spell of the 90 minutes, amassing six corners in total with Michael Gyasi posing a real threat for the visitors.
Michael Gash would then deny Dubem Eze, albeit, by an audacious challenge, which was then followed up by an other innocuous shove on Ellis inside the box which looked a certain penalty, but was waved away by referee Kavan Hurn.
Eze continued to look dangerous for the Magpies before the restart, an absolute wonder-strike crashing against the crossbar to deny the Bolton Wanderers’ loanee.
To their credit, Peterborough Sports didn't lie down in the second-half and themselves hit the woodwork on 56 minutes.
However, Chorley did look the more likely to grab the winning goal, Eze, first having a shot cleared off the line by Kaine Felix before Tom Carr almost won it at the death, only to be denied brilliantly by Crook. Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Clarke, Eze (Carr 81'), Touray (Blakeman 72'), Hall (Sampson 62'). Unused: Moore, Campbell.