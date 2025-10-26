Chorley 0, Merthyr Town 2: ​Magpies lose proud unbeaten home record

Chorley boss Andy Preece watched his men lose at Victory Park for the first time this season (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The Magpies surrendered their proud record with barely a whimper, completely failing to impose themselves on proceedings from the off, their cause subsequently not helped by the harsh dismissal of Adam Blakeman after 38 minutes.

The start was delayed by some twenty minutes after much of the visitors’ playing-kit had been mislaid in transit and they finally turned out in the Magpies’ away kit complete with home players’ names on their backs.

They were undeterred by the inconvenience and, allowed too much freedom in well-controlled possession, they proceeded to play a comfortable passing game which the Magpies were simply unable to disrupt.

In truth, but for wasteful finishing and a couple of stunning saves by Matt Urwin, Merthyr would have won by a greater margin.

Following Blakeman’s red card for a sliding challlenge for a fifty-fifty ball, Chorley resisted doggedly and were within a minute of surviving to half-time when Merthyr finally took a deserved lead.

Top scorer Ricardo Rees chased a long through-ball and beat Urwin from the tightest of angles. Despite resolute defending after the break, there was no outlet for the Magpies, lacking the necessary physical presence (and numbers) up front.

Merthyr’s easy victory was sealed on 72 minutes when an attempted headed back-pass by Mark Ellis to Urwin fell short and the exposed keeper brought down Rees who scored comfortably from the penalty-spot.

The rest of the game was played out largely without incident, the usually vocal home fans massed behind the goal watching in resigned relative silence.

Frustration for some was released at the final whistle when a section of the crowd booed the team’s performance, a scenario not witnessed at Victory Park in a very long time.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Henley, Ellis (Smith 84), Wilson, Nolan, Hewitt, Calveley, Carr (Ibbitson 75), Clarke, Blakeman, Weaver (Pratt 39). Unused subs. Moore, Walker, Bird, Lalkovic.

Attendance: 1,187.