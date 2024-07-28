Chorley 0 Liverpool U21s XI 2: Magpies cannot keep young Reds at bay in friendly defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chorley went down to a 2-0 defeat against a bright Liverpool Under-21s XI at the Grant Store Victory Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Magpies started the better of the two sides, Jack Rice hitting a free-kick a whisker wide from 25-yards, acting as an early sighter for Reds' goalkeeper, Kuba Ojrzynski.

Andy Preece's side continued to knock on the door in the early stages, George Horbury the next to go close, firing over the bar, before Mark Ellis headed wide from a pin-point Adam Blakeman free-kick, with the majority in attendance thinking the former had scored. The Reds would hit the front first though, Callum Scanlon delivering a cross from the left that looped up over Urwin into the far corner with a slice of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the restart, both sides made multiple changes and attacking opportunities were few and far between.

Chorley took on Liverpool Under-21s (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley continued to knock on the door, but, again came undone with 10 minutes to go, Ranel Young nipping in to beat Matt Urwin to double the visitors’ lead and seal the win.