Chorley 0 Liverpool U21s XI 2: Magpies cannot keep young Reds at bay in friendly defeat
The Magpies started the better of the two sides, Jack Rice hitting a free-kick a whisker wide from 25-yards, acting as an early sighter for Reds' goalkeeper, Kuba Ojrzynski.
Andy Preece's side continued to knock on the door in the early stages, George Horbury the next to go close, firing over the bar, before Mark Ellis headed wide from a pin-point Adam Blakeman free-kick, with the majority in attendance thinking the former had scored. The Reds would hit the front first though, Callum Scanlon delivering a cross from the left that looped up over Urwin into the far corner with a slice of luck.
Following the restart, both sides made multiple changes and attacking opportunities were few and far between.
Chorley continued to knock on the door, but, again came undone with 10 minutes to go, Ranel Young nipping in to beat Matt Urwin to double the visitors’ lead and seal the win.
Next up for the Magpies is a trip to Prescot Cables on Tuesday (7.45pm).