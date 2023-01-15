Chorley 0 Alfreton Town 0: Magpies frustrated as Town take point

The visitors stretched their run of clean-sheets to four and their unbeaten sequence to six games.

Magpies manager Andy Preece summed up the situation succinctly after the match.

He said: “We created good opportunities, especially in the first half.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

"Against a team like Alfreton, set up to win a point, if you have two or three chances you’ve got to take them because that’s all you’re likely to get.”

In a breathtaking start to proceedings, Jon Ustabasi had two clear sightings of goal, seeing a low drive well saved and then heading over from an inviting Connor Hall centre.

Then after an intricate exchange of passes, Mike Calveley hit the bar when a goal seemed certain.

At the other end, Alfreton almost showed the way, only a superb diving save by Matt Urwin denying Jordan Thewlis when he burstthrough.

Urwin later rescued the Magpies again with a terrific flying save as he clawed past the post a rocket from Bailey Hobson destined for the top corner.

But Chorley were the more creative side and Ustabasi got in two more shots, the first straight at keeper George Willis through a crowded goalmouth, the second flashing narrowly wide.

The tally of goal-attempts dried up in a dreary stop-start second half, Billy Whitehouse’s early snap-shot which dipped just over the bar raising false hopes among the home fans.

Alfreton’s attacks now carried reduced threat but for all their probing Chorley could not unlock a dogged defence.

It was only in the closing stages that they looked like snaffling the vital goal. Jack Sampson saw a header well saved and Calveley hit a post, while strong claims for a late penalty left the referee unmoved.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Smith, Wilson, Nolan, Whitehouse, Calveley, Sampson, Tomlinson (Shenton 80), Ustabasi (Johnson 80), Blakeman, Hall. Subs (not used) Leather, Britton, Barry.

