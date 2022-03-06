Cherries ripe for the picking once again! Preston supporter John Smith has his say on win over Bournemouth

The excellent win was the first time this year that the Deepdale faithful could toast victory and enjoy a post match Saturday night pint after a frustrating run of five draws and a defeat in our last six home league games.

Promotion-chasing Bournemouth had boasted the league’s meanest defence conceding 27 goals in their 31 games played in this season’s campaign and had also lost just three times on the road so to comeback from a goal down against a team of this calibre speaks volumes for the never-say-die attitude of Ryan Lowe's rejuvenated side.

Debutant Bambo Diaby proved to be an instant hit with some of our fans who were soon singing songs about his massive ‘heavyweight boxer-style’ frame.

Preston North End's Cameron Archer shields the ball from Bournemouth's Ethan Laird

Early on in the second the visitors went in front but we equalised with a clinical finish from Cameron Archer.

Ryan Lowe's substitutions were of a very attacking nature and this helped set up another action-packed finish.

It looked like Bournemouth were destined to score a minute from time but Daniel Iversen made a world class save leaping like a salmon to somehow claw away a goal bound header.

If the Great Dane was our Gordon Banks, his compatriot Emil Riis was our Geoff Hurst as a minute later he burst through and slammed a shot into the bottom right hand corner of the net for a dramatic winner.