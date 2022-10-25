Ben Williams scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes before half-time with the Shrimps coming close on several occasions in the final stages.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams named the same side that beat Barnsley 1-0 at the weekend but it was Cheltenham who looked the sharper team at the start of the game.

Ryan Jackson fired inches wide on nine minutes before Daniel Nlundulu wasted a glorious opening three minutes later.

Kieran Phillips hit the woodwork late on in Morecambe's defeat Picture: Michael Williamson

With the Shrimps caught on the counter, he had a free run on goal but could only find the side-netting as he tried to sneak the ball into the bottom corner.

Morecambe then saw Kieran Phillips hit back, forcing a save from Luke Southwood with an effort from outside the area.

However, it was the hosts who struck first when the Shrimps’ defence was caught short on numbers on 35 minutes.

Jackson took advantage of space down the right, putting in a dangerous cross which the unmarked Williams converted with a first-time finish at the far post.

The home side continued to look the more threatening and went close to a second when Liam Sercombe’s low shot forced a good, low stop from Connor Ripley.

Arthur Gnahoua and Dylan Connolly came on at the break for Morecambe, who saw Cole Stockton find the net on 49 minutes before seeing the goal ruled out by an offside flag.

As the half wore on, Cheltenham’s time wasting antics continued to frustrate and the Shrimps were unable to build any momentum until the final stages.

They came close to a leveller in stoppage time when Caleb Watts played in Phillips, whose effort hit the underside of the crossbar.

Adam Mayor flashed a shot inches wide and Jacob Bedeau volleyed just over as the Shrimps battled valiantly until the end.

Cheltenham Town: Southwood, Williams, Raglan, Freestone, Brown (Norton 58), Sercombe, Nlundulu (Lloyd 50), Taylor, Jackson, Perry, Broom. Subs not used: MacDonald, Bradbury, Adshead, Bonds, Olayinka.

Morecambe: Ripley, Gibson (Mayor 82), Rawson, Delaney (Gnahoua 46), Fane (McLoughlin 78), Stockton (Watts 67), Weir (Connolly 46), Bedeau, Shaw, Cooney, Phillips. Subs not used: Smith, Love.

Referee: Scott Oldham.