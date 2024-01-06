Everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea v Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Chelsea and Preston North End meet in the third round of the FA Cup. VAR will be in use at Stamford Bridge - here's all you need to know. (Image: IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End take a brief pause from their Championship campaign to face Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

It's been just shy of 14-years since the two sides met at Deepdale in the same competition. Nicolas Anelka and Daniel Sturridge scored on Saturday, January 23, 2010 to send the West London side through to the fifth round.

Ahead of the match, Ryan Lowe came under scrutiny for seemingly shifting his focus towards PNE's next Championship match against Bristol City next week, but later backtracked on his comments. It's been 42-years since North End defeated Chelsea in the Division Two, and PNE will be hoping they can cause an upset and progress to the fourth round - having been knocked out at this stage in four of their last third round ties.

When is Chelsea vs Preston North End?

Preston North End and Chelsea clash in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 6 with a kick-off time of 5.30pm.

Can I get tickets for Chelsea vs Preston North End?

If you're a Preston North End supporter hoping to be in the away end, it's too late. Tickets for the match sold out on December 28, and the Lilywhites will be backed by 6,033 fans. For those attending the match, Chelsea have provided a match pack for visiting their ground.

Will Chelsea vs Preston North End on TV and can I stream it?

The match has not been chosen for television coverage, however it is available for streaming in the UK. This fixture has been selected for live coverage on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button. If you have a smart TV and a working internet connection then you should encounter no issues in watching the game.

Who is the referee for Chelsea vs Preston North End on TV in the FA Cup?

Thomas Bramall will be the man in the middle and he will be assisted by Wade Smith and Akil Howson with Keith Stroud being the fourth official. Bramall is primarily a Premier League official however he has officiated both sides this season.

He was in charge of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup at the end of September and brandished four yellow cards. The 34-year-old was in the middle for North End's 3-0 defeat to Leicester City, and was also the ref for their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. Bramall hails from Sheffield and in the 14 games he's overseen this season he's brandished 59 yellow cards and one red.

Will VAR be in operation for Chelsea vs Preston North End in the FA Cup?