Chelsea hit with injury crisis as 10 set to miss Preston North End FA Cup clash
Latest injury news as Preston North End's FA Cup opponents are hit with an injury crisis.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston North End's FA Cup opponents Chelsea could be without up to 10 players for their third round tie at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The West London club have spent a lot of money on transfers over the last 12 months but face being without several of their expensive stars for the visit of the Lilywhites.
The Blues edged pst Luton Town on Saturday wining 3-2 thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke. Several of their players were missing however, and the latest injury update is that several of them are to miss out against PNE. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has a knee injury and he is expected to be out until at least February. Centre-back Wesley Fofana suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and will likely miss the entire 2023/24 campaign.
Full-back Marc Cucurella sustained an ankle injury before Christmas and required surgery which will keep him out of action until March. England full-back Reece James meanwhile has had a torrid time with injuries, and a hamstring injury has forced him to go under the knife to address the issue, and he is another star that won't feature.
Lesley Ugochukwu and Trevor Chalobah like Reece James are also nursing hamstring injuries. Chalobah's return date is yet unknown and he has been out of action since August. Ugochukwu was due to face Luton and was in contention but Chelsea made the decision not to risk him and now Mauricio Pochettino has to decide whether to include him against North End.
Ben Chillwell - a 19-time England international - is another player dealing with a hamstring issue. He has been out since October and has returned to training, but no update has been provided on his potential return.
Carney Chukwuemeka has a knee injury, and there is no time frame for his return. He first had the issue in August and then suffered a recurrence in October. Romeo Lavia who costed Chelsea £58m in the summer has a thigh injury and will need to be assessed. The latest on the former Southampton midfielder is that he will be checked to see whether it's a matter of a few days or a couple of weeks.
As for North End, they head to the capital with only Robbie Brady and Jack Whatmough injured. Brady came off injured against Swansea City before the busy festive period, and his calf injury has seen him miss the last three games. Jack Whatmough suffered a sore knee from a tackle against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December and was absent for the New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland.