Charnock Richard missed out on second position – and a play-off spot – despite win over Burscough

Carl Grimshaw (photo: Steven Taylor)

Nathan Nickeas almost gave the hosts the lead in the seventh minute, but prodded the ball past the onrushing Morgan Bacon and post.

Ash Young’s skied volley was the best of the chances before the visitors took the lead in the 19th minute.

Matthew Bryan was released into the box with a slide rule pass, and despite Eastham getting a hand to it, the ball crept inside the far post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further blow came just over two minutes later, a free kick midway in the Charnock half was nodded in by Jan Palinkas at the back post.

Carl Grimshaw was inches away from reducing the deficit as he struck the full face of the crossbar with a thunderous shot from Bibby’s long pass.

After the break, Charnock continued to create chances and they got back into the game on 62 minutes. when Danny Regan’s volley came off Grimshaw and nestled in the net.

The comeback lasted 40 seconds as confusion in the defence led to Darius Palma walking the ball into the net.

Hints of a further goal for the visitors came and went as Bryan struck the post with a shot on the turn inside the area, but he was to make up for it a minute later, finding himself with Eastham to beat with ease from the tight angle.