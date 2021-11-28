Charnock Richard lose 4-2 at home to Runcorn, Chorley game called off plus non-league round-up

However, everything looked to be going to plan for the hosts when they took the lead in the 17th minute.

They won a corner on 17 minutes when Liam Turner’s corner was headed home by Liam Carsley.

But 45 seconds later, it was level again. A ball down the left found Kieran Holsgrove and his cross was slipped past Callum Jakovlevs by Cairns.

Brad Carsley was on target for Charnock Richard (photo: Steve Taylor photography)

They went ahead when a run and shot from Francois Antoine curled past the outstretched glove of Jakovlevs and off the inside of the right hand post.

Runcorn got their third after the break when the Green defence were caught napping, Holsgrove getting onto the final ball to strike past Jakovlevs.

The visitors made it 4-1 when Antoine got his second after being played.

On 76 minutes, a fortuitous goal saw Charnock reduce the arrears when Gooden’s cross from the left was turned into his own net by Turner.

Runcorn were happy to soak up any pressure the Villagers handed to them to secure an excellent win.

Charnock Richard are next in action on Saturday as they travel to Cheshire to take on Northwich Victoria.

The Coasters booked their place in the FA Trophy third round after securing a 1-0 win over Gateshead FC at Mill Farm.

Emeka Obi’s 74th-minute header was enough to see Fylde into the next round of the competition in a game that sparked into life in the second half.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Chorley’s game at Spennymoor was postponed as was Lancaster City’s trip to Liversedge. Southport’s game against Darlington was also called off. All three games are expected to go-ahead on Tuesday.

Clitheroe defeated Trafford 1-0 in the NPL West Division and Kendal Town 0-0 at City of Liverpool.

Burscough drew 1-1 at Barnsoldsick Town in the NWC Premier Divisionand Garstang beat Atherton LR 3-1 in the First Division North.