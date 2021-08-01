Charnock Richard hit five in opening-day victory over Winsford in NWCL Premier Division

The hosts had two debutants, with Morgan Newns in goal and youngster Will Riding. Promising winger Alex Santos came off the bench to make his debut for the Greens in the second half.

Winsford took the lead early on when a long goalkick saw Troy Carsley lose the ball to Duckworth, and his cross low found Daniel Boden to tap in at the far post.

Charnock started to probe the Winsford backline. Jordan Darr almost got on to a long ball, which saw Michael Langley in the Winsford goal clear away and collect a rebound ahead of Lewis Haydock.

Charnock Richard players celebrate against Winsford (Steven Taylor Photography)

Another Haydock effort was blocked inside the area from a Charnock corner.

In the 20th minute, Darr sprang the offside trap from a high Winsford back line, only to see keeper Langley clatter into him clumsily and concede the free-kick. Langley struggled and, after having treatment to his left leg, could not continue in goal.

United skipper Sean Sherwood had to pull on the gloves and it proved a crucial turning point.

Eight minutes before the break Charnock were back on level terms.

A break down the right the cross from Riding took a bobble on the way through to Nathan Nickeas who slotted in past Sherwood.

Cue seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half and three minutes in, Charnock were ahead.

A looping ball over the defence found Haydock on the penalty spot, who chested down and slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Charnock continued in the same vein after the restart, testing the Winsford defence with some crosses from the right mainly through Nickeas and Riding.

On 54 minutes, Charnock went 3-1 ahead. Up stepped nineteen-year-old Riding to float a 25-yard free-kick into the far top corner to mark his debut with a goal.

Just before the hour mark, Charnock went even further ahead.

Darr got on the scoresheet as the frontman wrestled his marker fairly to the ball and curled the low shot past the hapless Sherwood.

Charnock could have extended the lead further but substitute Brad Carsley failed to find a way past the stand-in keeper who was unyielding for the best part of 10 minutes.

Darr was on hand to tuck away a fifth goal after Carsley’s effort when sent through came crashing off the crossbar, to complete the scoring.

More chances for further goals came and went.

Carsley’s header at the back from Danny Regan’s cross was ruled out for offside. Then Alex Santos picked up a backheader but his volley was wayward.

A healthy crowd of 184 witnessed the opening-day victory.

Charnock’s next game is, in fact, against Winsford United again, away from home next Saturday in the FA Cup eextra preliminary round.