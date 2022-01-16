Charnock Richard cruise to victory at Ashton Athletic

Carl Grimshaw, playing his first league game since his return to the Greens, was a constant threat up front.

As the clock ticked to 19 minutes, a slip in the area from an Ashton defender allowed Jordan Darr to pick the ball up and lay it short to Lewis Haydock.

His looping shot over the stranded goalkeeper Danny Lever landed in the back of the net to give Charnock the lead.

Action from Charnock Richard’s 3-0 win at Ashton Athletic (photo: Steven Taylor Photography)

Charnock doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when Grimshaw found himself faced with just the keeper to beat, and did so, firing low into the bottom corner from an acute angle.

Then an Ashton defender on the line denied Darr as he lifted the ball over Lever from close range.

Just 45 seconds into the second half, Charnock extended their lead.