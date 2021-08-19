Charnock Richard 9, Ashton Athletic 1:

It was an explosive start from the Greens, which saw them two goals up inside 10 minutes through two Jordan Darr strikes.

The first a finish from close range from Nathan Nickeas’ left flank cross, the second coming from the right with Darr turning home the cross from Danny Regan.

Two became three on 27 minutes when hard work from Brad Carsley found himself in the area and from a tight angle struck the upright. The rebound was kind to Lewis Haydock who shot low into the net from 12 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charnock Richard celebrate one of their nine goals against Ashton Athletic (photo:Steven Taylor photography)

It became 4-0 with the best of finish of the game coming from Regan. Losing his man on the left, took one touch and curled delightfully over the outstretched hand of stranded Dimeji Willan from 30 yards.

Willan made a good flying save to his right to deny Darr his hat-trick, but he couldn’t stem the flow of goals. Nickeas got onto the scoresheet by firing in off the underside of the crossbar.

Ashton managed to get a goal back just three minutes after the restart, as Millen Brown turned home a left wing cross past Newns.

Charnock continued to press and promptly scored their sixth on 66 minutes when a low corner from Will Riding was met by Nathan Fairhust who sent the ball through a ruck of players and into the middle of the goal.

Carl Grimshaw replaced Darr and made it 7-0 when headed home Fairhurst’s cross.

With eight minutes remaining, Charnock scored an eighth when low ball was sent in by Carsley on the right, and despite an save from Willan, Grimshaw finished from close range.

Three minutes later Grimshaw was given the chance to score an eleven-minute hat-trick,and duly did so, converting a late penalty to make it 9-1.

Referee Barry

Cropp signalled the end of the game on 90 minutes to put Ashton out of their misery and equal Charnock’s record win in their NWCFL history.