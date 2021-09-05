Charnock go out of FA Cup after narrow 3-2 loss to Prescot Cables

The home side were well in control in the first half, taking the game to the visitors as Spencer Bibby struck wide with an early free kick from distance.

Steven James robbed the ball off Santos and sprang downthe left side but struck wide.

Nathan Nickeas’ shot sailed just over the crossbar when hit from 25 yards.

Jordan Darr scored twice for Charnock Richard in the FA Cup (Photo:Steven Taylor Photography)

Nickeas was almost in again, picking up a flick off Westwell, turning in the area and hitting the side netting.

Charnock took the lead on 19 minutes. A long ball was headed on by Grimshaw finding Jordan Darr, who prodded the ball past Allen.

Darr was sent clear down the left side but the cut back only foundLattie.

A Grimshaw finish was ruled out by an offside flag and Darr’s deft touch past Allen from Westwell’s knock rolled wide of the post.

Alexander McMilan’s volley to the back post found Newns, and another attack was snuffed out by Westwell in the Charnock box.

Straight from the kick off in the second half, Prescot were level. A header from a left wing cross by Buckley came back off the bar and Lloyd Dean volleyed in from close range unchallenged.

On the stroke of the hour, the visitors led for the first time in the game.

Alex Santos was caught in possession, and with James allowed a free run at Newns, made no mistake sliding the ball to his right.

Midway in the second period, Prescot went further ahead. A fine curling finish from Lewis Buckley from the edge of the area sent the visiting contingent wild with delight.

Charnock got back in the game when Darr headed in Riding’s right hand cross. Nickeas almost found Darr in the middle of goal with his low cross but it just eluded the Charnock striker.

With moments to go in the game, it looked like Seydou Bamba had handballed in the area, but any appeals were quashed by referee Mr McQuillan as moments later he blew the full-time whistle and halted further progression in the national competition for Charnock Richard.