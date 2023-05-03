​Charlie Bailey's best is yet to come, says Lancaster boss Mark Fell

​The mercurial attacker has been a key member of the Dolly Blues’ squad since arriving six years ago from Kendal Town.

Unfortunately, this season Bailey has spent the majority of it on the sidelines through a knee injury.

However, he returned to full fitness over the final few months of the season and started to show just what the Dolly Blues had been missing.

Charlie Bailey, left, in action for Lancaster City (photo: Phil Dawson)

Now aged 25-years-old, Fell believes the ex-Morecambe man is reaching his prime as a player.

He was in fine form on the final day of the campaign, scoring the winner against Guiseley as City secured 11th spot in the NPL Premier Division table.

The week previously, he smashed a sublime hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Ashton United.

"Charlie missed three months of this season – he’s a contracted player, a really important player for us,” said Fell.

"We obviously want to get Charlie to that kind of performance level against Ashton week in, week out.

"He was unplayable at times and we have always known that Charlie is a special player.

"It helps that he’s local and loves the club. We have an option in his contract which will be activated.”

Fell had give himself a two-week window following the end of the campaign to speak to existing members of his squad with regards to next season, although accepts there will be some outgoings.

He is though keen to bring in some fresh faces to bolster his hand.

He said: "I have given myself a two-week window to make sure that I have got firm decisions from players.

"We know that there is going to be some ins and outs.

"We know that we have got to be very cute and clever with our money to allow me to go and bring in X, Y and Z players who we have already identified which will improve the team.

"Our recruitment is going to be critical to make sure we get absolute maximum value for our money.”